Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Fourteen seamen have died in a fire on a deep submersible at a military base in the northern Russian city of Severomorsk , the defence ministry reported.

"Fourteen submariners died as a result of being poisoned" by the fumes from the fire on Monday, the defence ministry said.