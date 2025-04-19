14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest IPL Player
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2025 | 10:20 PM
Jaipur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Saturday made history as the youngest ever IPL player at 14 years old after Rajasthan Royals brought him in as their impact substitute against Lucknow Super Giants.
Suryavanshi, a left-hand batsman, earned a deal in the lucrative T20 tournament after Rajasthan bought him for $130,500 in the November auction when he was still aged just 13.
At 14 years and 23 days, Suryavanshi easily beat the previous record for the IPL's youngest debutant held by Prayas Ray Barman, who was 16 years and 157 days old when he played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2019.
Suryavanshi was added as an impact player for the match at Rajasthan's home in Jaipur after skipper Sanju Samson was ruled out due to injury.
The teenager then came out to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal as Rajasthan sought to chase down 181, replacing medium-pace bowler Sandeep Sharma.
He comes from India's poorest state, Bihar, and his father is a farmer and part-time journalist, according to Indian media.
Suryavanshi is an explosive batter and rose to prominence with a 58-ball century in an Under-19 Test against Australia -- the second fastest ton in youth Tests after England's Moeen Ali, who hit 100 in 56 balls in 2005.
Suryavanshi made his domestic Ranji debut aged 12 in January last year.
Rajasthan coach Rahul Dravid was impressed by his trial in the net session prior to the auction and later said the kid has got "some really good skills".
