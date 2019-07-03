UrduPoint.com
14,000 Libya Development Projects Suspended Since 2011

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:39 PM

14,000 Libya development projects suspended since 2011

Libyan Economy Minister Ali al-Isawy said Tuesday that 14,000 development projects worth more than 140 billion U.S. dollars have been suspended since 2011

TRIPOLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Libyan Economy Minister Ali al-Isawy said Tuesday that 14,000 development projects worth more than 140 billion U.S. Dollars have been suspended since 2011.

"If half or even a quarter of these projects were resumed, there would have been a significant political, economic and social change," the minister told a press conference.

The ongoing fighting between the government forces and the eastern-based army in and around the capital Tripoli "confused the economic situation and every ambitious plan to reform it," al-Isawy said.

"There will be a battle for building and development in Tripoli after the war is over," the minister added.

The eastern-based army has been on a military campaign since early April to take over Tripoli from the government. The fighting has so far killed hundreds of people, injured thousands of others and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.

Libya has been suffering escalating violence and political instability ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

