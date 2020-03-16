UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

140,000 Workers Laid Off In Ireland Over Virus: State Broadcaster

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:16 PM

140,000 workers laid off in Ireland over virus: state broadcaster

Around 140,000 members of Ireland's workforce have been laid off owing to government measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the Republic's state broadcaster estimated Monday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Around 140,000 members of Ireland's workforce have been laid off owing to government measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the Republic's state broadcaster estimated Monday.

As many as 70,000 restaurant workers, 50,000 pub and bar staff, and 20,000 cr�che and childcare workers are now out of work according to RTE.

The Irish government shut all childcare facilities, as well as schools and universities, for two weeks on Thursday.

Following a government request pubs across the nation were closed for the same period on Sunday.

The blow came ahead of St Patrick's Day on Tuesday -- the annual celebration of Ireland's patron saint which traditionally serves as a boost for the hospitality industry.

The government has issued no directive to close restaurants, however under "social distancing" measures indoor gatherings are to be limited to 100 people.

Some restaurants remain open, but trade bodies have warned they are facing dwindling footfall and reservations.

"We want to close but they need to tell us so that everybody closes," Restaurants Association of Ireland CEO Adrian Cummins told RTE.

"We need to have a national call right across the country that any area where you have the opportunity for collective gathering needs to be now closed down."The Irish government has introduced a six-week payment scheme to employees and self-employed people who are out of work "due to a downturn in economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic".

Ireland has suffered two deaths from the coronavirus, and has 169 confirmed cases according to department of health figures updated late Sunday.

Related Topics

Same Ireland Sunday All From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

6 minutes ago

AJK govt reshuffles dozens of officers

1 minute ago

New York Governor Orders Local Governments to Redu ..

1 minute ago

Three killed, one injured in Lasbella road acciden ..

1 minute ago

Russian, Estonian Leaders Agree to Speedily Repatr ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.