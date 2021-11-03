UrduPoint.com

145 Yemen Rebels Killed Near Marib

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:02 PM

145 Yemen rebels killed near Marib

The military coalition in Yemen said Wednesday it has killed 145 Huthi rebels in 24 hours in air raids near Marib, the final northern stronghold of pro-government forces

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The military coalition in Yemen said Wednesday it has killed 145 Huthi rebels in 24 hours in air raids near Marib, the final northern stronghold of pro-government forces.

The coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government, has reported near-daily strikes over the past three weeks that it claims have now inflicted more than 2,000 lives among the Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

But the insurgents, who have for months waged an offensive against the government stronghold, rarely comment on losses, and AFP can not independently verify the tolls.

"Eighteen military vehicles have been destroyed and 145" insurgents killed in the latest 24 hours, the coalition said in a statement published by Saudi Arabia's official SPA press agency.

Related Topics

Yemen Vehicles Marib Saudi Arabia Government

Recent Stories

'Cooked' Guptill leads New Zealand to 16-run win o ..

'Cooked' Guptill leads New Zealand to 16-run win over Scotland

1 minute ago
 Varsities' students, vice chancellors spent a day ..

Varsities' students, vice chancellors spent a day at Lahore Garrison

1 minute ago
 Group Polo Cup 2021: ZS Polo, Remington Pharma sco ..

Group Polo Cup 2021: ZS Polo, Remington Pharma score wins

1 minute ago
 Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup: Barry's, Diam ..

Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup: Barry's, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel vict ..

1 minute ago
 Governor of Russia's Irkutsk Region Says All Peopl ..

Governor of Russia's Irkutsk Region Says All People Aboard An-12 Aircraft killed ..

5 minutes ago
 CTP impose fine Rs 74,41,900 to violators during O ..

CTP impose fine Rs 74,41,900 to violators during October

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.