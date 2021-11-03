145 Yemen rebels killed near Marib

The military coalition in Yemen said Wednesday it has killed 145 Huthi rebels in 24 hours in air raids near Marib, the final northern stronghold of pro-government forces

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The military coalition in Yemen said Wednesday it has killed 145 Huthi rebels in 24 hours in air raids near Marib, the final northern stronghold of pro-government forces.

The coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government, has reported near-daily strikes over the past three weeks that it claims have now inflicted more than 2,000 lives among the Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

But the insurgents, who have for months waged an offensive against the government stronghold, rarely comment on losses, and AFP can not independently verify the tolls.

"Eighteen military vehicles have been destroyed and 145" insurgents killed in the latest 24 hours, the coalition said in a statement published by Saudi Arabia's official SPA press agency.