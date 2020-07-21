UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Children 'in Chains' Freed From Nigeria Koran School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:48 PM

15 children 'in chains' freed from Nigeria Koran school

Police have freed 15 children from an Islamic school in central Nigeria where they were kept in chains and tortured, police said Tuesday

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Police have freed 15 children from an Islamic school in central Nigeria where they were kept in chains and tortured, police said Tuesday.

The children, aged between two and 10, were discovered Sunday in a "dehumanising condition" at an informal Koran school in the town of Suleja in Niger state, regional police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said.

In the house where they were found, "three chains used to tie their legs were also recovered," he said.

Abiodun said signs of torture, including scars and wounds were discovered on the children when they were rescued.

He said the cleric who ran the school was arrested during the raid.

"The case is under investigation and the suspect will soon be arraigned in court for prosecution," he said.

Informal Islamic religious schools, called almajiri schools, are common in Nigeria, where there is a chronic lack of government services.

They are widely criticised for squalid conditions, poor treatment and making pupils beg on the streets.

Many also operate as so-called rehabilitation centres, for drug addicts and children with behavioural problems.

Last year, police rescued hundreds of inmates in a string of raids on such institutes.

Those released complained of torture and sexual abuse by their teachers.

In May, governors of the 19 states in northern Nigeria announced a ban on almajiri schools over fears they could become hubs for spreading the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Police Poor Niger Nigeria May Sunday From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehzad Roy releases his new song

6 seconds ago

SEC approves converting some villas into nurseries

6 minutes ago

EU to provide Rs3.6b for Rule of Law support to Pa ..

25 minutes ago

Relegated Deportivo fume over 'botched' decision t ..

3 minutes ago

Ministers hold consultation over highlighting IOJK ..

3 minutes ago

Two bike-lifters arrested: nine stolen motorcycles ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.