15 Civilians Killed In Khartoum Shelling: Medic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2023 | 09:54 PM

At least 15 civilians were killed on Saturday "when shells fell on their homes" in Khartoum, a medical source said, amid fighting between Sudan's army and paramilitary forces

The victims' bodies were taken to Al-Nau hospital in Omdurman, a district of greater Khartoum, the medical source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Fighting since April between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has raged in heavily populated areas, razing entire neighbourhoods.

In nearly seven months of war, more than 10,400 people have been killed, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

The United Nations says the violence has forced 5.8 million people to flee, both within and outside Sudan.

Representatives of both sides are currently in the Saudi city of Jeddah for negotiations mediated by Saudi Arabia and the United States, but the fighting in Sudan has raged unabated.

