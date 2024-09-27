Open Menu

15 Dead, 25 Missing After Landslide At Indonesia Mine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) A landslide at a gold mine in western Indonesia has killed at least 15 people and left dozens missing, the local disaster agency said Friday.

The landslide hit a remote site in West Sumatra province on Sumatra island Thursday evening after heavy rains in the area, provincial disaster mitigation agency spokesperson Ilham Wahab told AFP.

"The information we can provide was that a landslide occurred at a gold mine last night, causing several people to be buried. Efforts to search for the victims are ongoing," he said.

Ilham added that three people were injured and 25 were still missing.

