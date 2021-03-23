UrduPoint.com
15 Dead, 400 Missing In Rohingya Camp Blaze In Bangladesh: UN

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:43 PM

15 dead, 400 missing in Rohingya camp blaze in Bangladesh: UN

Fifteen people have so far been confirmed dead and 400 are still missing in the huge blaze at the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, the United Nations said Tuesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Fifteen people have so far been confirmed dead and 400 are still missing in the huge blaze at the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, the United Nations said Tuesday.

"What we have seen in this fire is something we have never seen before in these camps. It is massive.

It is devastating," Johannes van der Klaauw, the UN Refugee Agency's representative in Bangladesh, told reporters in Geneva via video-link from Dhaka.

"We have so far confirmed 15 people dead, 560 injured, 400 are still missing and at least 10,000 shelters have been destroyed. That means at least 45,000 people are being displaced and for whom we now seek provisional shelter."

