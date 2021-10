15 dead after fire at Russian explosives factory: authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Fifteen people died as a result of a fire at a Russian explosives factory southeast of Moscow on Friday, local authorities said.

The government of the Ryazan region, where the factory is based, said "15 people died and one person has serious burns" and is in critical condition. It said one more person is missing.