Antananarivo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :At least 15 people were crushed to death in Madagascar on Wednesday at a venue holding national independence day celebrations in the capital Antananarivo , hospital officials said.

"We have recorded 95 emergency department admissions, including 15 deaths," Oliva Alison Rakoto, director of the HJRA hospital in the city, told AFP.