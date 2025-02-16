15 Dead In India Stampede To Catch Trains To Hindu Mega-festival
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 12:10 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) At least 15 people died during a stampede at a railway station in India's capital late Saturday when surging crowds scrambled to catch trains to the world's largest religious gathering, a medical official told AFP.
The Kumbh Mela attracts tens of millions of Hindu faithful every 12 years to the northern city of Prayagraj, and has a history of crowd-related disasters -- including one last month, when at least 30 people died in another stampede at the holy confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers.
The rush at the train station in New Delhi appeared to break out Saturday as crowds struggled to board trains for the ongoing event, which will end on February 26.
Recent Stories
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday
China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations
UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea
5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20
Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July
UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry
At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025
Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes a ..
Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025
More Stories From World
-
15 dead in India stampede to catch trains to Hindu mega-festival5 minutes ago
-
Mali gold mine accident kills at least 48: local sources15 minutes ago
-
UK's Starmer says Europe 'must take on a greater role in NATO'2 hours ago
-
UN chief warns against regional war over DR Congo at Africa summit2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Argentina Open ATP results2 hours ago
-
PSG edge out Toulouse as Marseille, Monaco win big in Ligue 12 hours ago
-
Bellingham off but Real Madrid stay top after Atletico draw2 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational scores2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Delray Beach Open results - collated2 hours ago
-
Five-star Marseille, seven-up Monaco win big in Ligue 12 hours ago
-
Brazilian teenager Fonseca into Argentina Open final2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Argentina Open ATP results - collated2 hours ago