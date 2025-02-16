Open Menu

15 Dead In India Stampede To Catch Trains To Hindu Mega-festival

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 12:10 PM

15 dead in India stampede to catch trains to Hindu mega-festival

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) At least 15 people died during a stampede at a railway station in India's capital late Saturday when surging crowds scrambled to catch trains to the world's largest religious gathering, a medical official told AFP.

The Kumbh Mela attracts tens of millions of Hindu faithful every 12 years to the northern city of Prayagraj, and has a history of crowd-related disasters -- including one last month, when at least 30 people died in another stampede at the holy confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

The rush at the train station in New Delhi appeared to break out Saturday as crowds struggled to board trains for the ongoing event, which will end on February 26.

