15 Dead In Tractor-truck Collision In NE China

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 12:56 PM

HARBIN, Sept. 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Fifteen people have been confirmed dead and another injured after a tractor collided with a truck in the city of Qitaihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Saturday morning, according to the local authority.

The Ministry of Public Security has sent a team to direct an investigation and subsequent work. It also ordered relevant local departments to look into the accident immediately.

An investigation into the accident's cause is currently underway.

