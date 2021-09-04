15 Dead In Tractor-truck Collision In NE China
HARBIN, Sept. 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Fifteen people have been confirmed dead and another injured after a tractor collided with a truck in the city of Qitaihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Saturday morning, according to the local authority.
The Ministry of Public Security has sent a team to direct an investigation and subsequent work. It also ordered relevant local departments to look into the accident immediately.
An investigation into the accident's cause is currently underway.