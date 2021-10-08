UrduPoint.com

15 Dead, Over 90 Wounded In Afghanistan's Kunduz Mosque Blast: MSF Hospital Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:04 PM

A hospital in Afghanistan's Kunduz city received the bodies of at least 15 people killed in Friday's mosque attack, a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) source said

A hospital in Afghanistan's Kunduz city received the bodies of at least 15 people killed in Friday's mosque attack, a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) source said.

"We have received more than 90 wounded patients and over 15 dead bodies, but the number will change. We are still receiving more people," said the hospital worker, who did not want to be named.

