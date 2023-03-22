UrduPoint.com

15 In Hospital After Ship Lurches In Edinburgh Dock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Fifteen people were taken to hospital and another 10 suffered minor injuries on Wednesday following a "major incident" at a dry dock in Scotland involving a ship partially toppled over

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Fifteen people were taken to hospital and another 10 suffered minor injuries on Wednesday following a "major incident" at a dry dock in Scotland involving a ship partially toppled over.

Images broadcast showed a research vessel, the Petrel -- which was reportedly bought and outfitted by the late microsoft co-founder Paul Allen -- listing at a 45-degree angle in strong winds.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it transported 15 patients to hospital and treated a further 10 at the scene, after dispatching five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other units.

