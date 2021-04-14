UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Killed As Minibus Hits Landmine In Somalia: Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 08:19 PM

15 killed as minibus hits landmine in Somalia: official

Fifteen people died and four others were wounded Wednesday when the minibus they were travelling in ran over a landmine on the outskirts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, the government spokesman said

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Fifteen people died and four others were wounded Wednesday when the minibus they were travelling in ran over a landmine on the outskirts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, the government spokesman said.

"A heinous incident ... 15 innocent people were killed. This act is an indication (of) how ruthless terrorists are," government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu wrote on Twitter, blaming the attack on Al-Shabaab.

He said the attack took place about 50 kilometres (31) miles north of Mogadishu.

Earlier Andikarim Mohamed, a government official from the south-central Hirshabelle region, said 14 had died and four were wounded "after a minibus travelling along the road between Mogadishu and Balcad ran over a landmine."Somali military commander Abshir Mohamed, who works in the area, also blamed the incident on the Al-Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab Islamists who carry out regular attacks in the country.

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Twitter Road Died Mogadishu From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority signs MoU with Al Jalila Ch ..

36 minutes ago

14 killed as minibus hits landmine in Somalia: off ..

2 minutes ago

UN has inspected Iran's Natanz plant after explosi ..

2 minutes ago

Russia says US troop pullout from Afghanistan risk ..

2 minutes ago

EMA to make finding on J&J vaccine next week

2 minutes ago

Construction of roads helps to reduce distances in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.