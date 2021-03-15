15 massacred in east DR Congo, ADF militia suspected

At least 15 civilians were massacred overnight in eastern DR Congo, a monitoring group in the region said Monday, saying the notorious ADF militia were suspected

"At least 15 civilians were killed last night in Bulongo (Beni territory, North Kivu).

The ADF are suspects," the Kivu Security Tracker (KST) group posted on Twitter.

Local sources separately confirmed the attack and also blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a historically Ugandan militants group that has holed up in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo since 1995.