15 Mln Doses Of Raw Materials Of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive In Indonesia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 02:31 PM

A total of 15 million doses of raw materials of COVID-19 vaccine from the Chinese bio-pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech arrived at Indonesia's Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Tuesday, the National Disaster Management Agency said

"The government is bringing in the vaccine to increase the amount of vaccines that will be given to the public," the agency's head Doni Monardo said.

All these raw materials will be brought to the office of the state vaccine manufacturing company Bio Farma in West Java for further process into ready-to-use doses of vaccine.

Currently, there are three million people ready-to-use doses of Sinovac vaccine that have been distributed to the 34 provinces in Indonesia and will be used starting Wednesday.

Indonesia is targeting to vaccinate 181.5 million people with COVID-19 vaccine until next year. The first period of vaccination will be held until April 2021, for inoculating 1.3 million medical workers, 17.4 million public workers, and 21.5 million elderly people. The second period will run from April 2021 to March 2022 for 63.9 vulnerable people and 77.4 million others.

