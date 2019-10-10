UrduPoint.com
15 Women Out Of 116 Nobel Literature Prize Laureates

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:37 PM

15 women out of 116 Nobel Literature Prize laureates

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Women make up half of mankind, but only 15 of the 116 Nobel Literature prize laureates.

Here is a list of the women who have won the prestigious honour since it was first awarded in 1901.

2018 - Olga Tokarczuk (Poland) 2015 - Svetlana Alexievich (Belarus) 2013 - Alice Munro (Canada) 2009 - Herta Mueller (Germany) 2007 - Doris Lessing (Britain) 2004 - Elfriede Jelinek (Austria) 1996 - Wislawa Szymborska (Poland) 1993 - Toni Morrison (United States) 1991 - Nadine Gordimer (South Africa) 1966 - Nelly Sachs (Sweden), with Shmuel Agnon of Israel 1945 - Gabriela Mistral (Chile) 1938 - Pearl Buck (United States) 1928 - Sigrid Undset (Norway)1926 - Grazia Deledda (Italy)1909 - Selma Lagerlof (Sweden)

