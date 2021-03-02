15-Year-Old Boy Dies From Gunshot Wound After School Shooting in Arkansas - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) A 15-year-old boy has died after being wounded in a school shooting at the Watson Chapel Junior High School in the US state of Arkansas, a Pine Bluff Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik.

"Yes, I got the call at 2:51 pm (CST) that he had passed away," the spokesperson said on Monday afternoon.

Pine Bluff Police Department Chief Kelvin Sergeant said in earlier remarks that although they currently do not know the motive for Monday morning's shooting, it did appear to be a targeted incident.

The gunman is in custody and described as 15-year-old Black male who was also a student at Watson Chapel Junior High School, Sergeant said.

No other students were injured in the incident, Sergeant added.