150 Yemen rebels killed in strikes: Saudi-led coalition

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The coalition in Yemen said Monday it had killed 150 Huthi rebels near the strategic city of Marib, which would raise the rebel death toll to over 1,100 in a week.

Air strikes "destroyed 13 military vehicles and killed 150 terrorist elements" within the past 24 hours, the coalition said in a statement carried by the official SPA agency.