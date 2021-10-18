UrduPoint.com

150 Yemen Rebels Killed In Strikes: Saudi-led Coalition

The coalition in Yemen said Monday it had killed 150 Huthi rebels near the strategic city of Marib, which would raise the rebel death toll to over 1,100 in a week

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The coalition in Yemen said Monday it had killed 150 Huthi rebels near the strategic city of Marib, which would raise the rebel death toll to over 1,100 in a week.

Air strikes "destroyed 13 military vehicles and killed 150 terrorist elements" within the past 24 hours, the coalition said in a statement carried by the official SPA agency.

