UrduPoint.com

1,500 Destitute Afghans Receive China-donated Humanitarian Assistance

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 04:04 PM

1,500 destitute Afghans receive China-donated humanitarian assistance

The Ministry for Refugees and Repatriation Affairs distributed China-donated humanitarian assistance to 1,500 destitute people here on Saturday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The Ministry for Refugees and Repatriation Affairs distributed China-donated humanitarian assistance to 1,500 destitute people here on Saturday.

"Today we distributed the humanitarian assistance to 1,500 needy people and would continue to help needy families next week," Minister for Refugees and Repatriation Affairs Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani told reporters.

In the meantime, Spokesman for the ministry Abdul Mutalib Haqqani told Xinhua that each needy person received a 50 kg sack of rice donated by China in humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan.

"We are thankful to China for providing assistance to the people of Afghanistan at this critical stage," Haqqani told Xinhua.

The war-torn Afghanistan has been facing extreme economic problem since the defeat of the U.S.-led forces and their evacuation from Afghanistan last August.

Washington has frozen more than 9.5 billion U.S. Dollars of Afghanistan's asserts in U.S. banks that further worsened the country's fragile economy.

"I am grateful to China and other countries including the neighboring states for providing humanitarian assistance to us and hope such a cooperation will continue," an aid recipient Farid Ahmad, 35, who is also the head of a 10-member family, told Xinhua.

Welcoming the assistance, an aged widow only identified as Halima, 60, said, "I received a bag of rice and have to cook it without cooking oil to feed her three-member family."The Chinese government announced last September that it has decided to provide food, winter supplies, COVID-19 vaccines, and medicines worth 200 million Yuan (about 31.4 million U.S. dollars) in emergency humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.China has provided a total of 6,220 tons of food aid to Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan China Washington Oil August September Family From Government Refugee Billion Million

Recent Stories

Huawei Consumer BG Enters Enterprise Market, with ..

Huawei Consumer BG Enters Enterprise Market, with New Lineup of Office Products

15 minutes ago
 China's Hubei sees foreign trade up 13.7 percent i ..

China's Hubei sees foreign trade up 13.7 percent in Q1

36 seconds ago
 Taliban Vow to Prevent Any Future Foreign Invasion ..

Taliban Vow to Prevent Any Future Foreign Invasions of Afghanistan

37 seconds ago
 China lockdowns, rate hike fears batter stock mark ..

China lockdowns, rate hike fears batter stock markets

41 seconds ago
 Russia to Stop Military Operations Near Azovstal a ..

Russia to Stop Military Operations Near Azovstal at 11:00 GMT on Monday - Defens ..

23 minutes ago
 China accelerates research on key water conservanc ..

China accelerates research on key water conservancy technology

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.