1,500-yr-old stone building complex discovered in north China

Chinese archaeologists have discovered a stone building complex dating back more than 1,500 years in the county of Jishan, northern China's Shanxi Province, according to local authorities

TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Chinese archaeologists have discovered a stone building complex dating back more than 1,500 years in the county of Jishan, northern China's Shanxi Province, according to local authorities.

The archaeologists found a fireplace and ceramic fragments in the building complex in the village of Foyukou, which is believed to be a military installation built in the Southern and Northern Dynasties (420-589).

"We have been investigating the village for years, and we will further explore its culture in the future," said Zhou Heng, an expert on the regional culture in the province.

Located in southern Shanxi, the county of Jishan was a battlefield in the Southern and Northern Dynasties.