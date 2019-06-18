UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,500-yr-old Stone Building Complex Discovered In North China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 02:10 PM

1,500-yr-old stone building complex discovered in north China

Chinese archaeologists have discovered a stone building complex dating back more than 1,500 years in the county of Jishan, northern China's Shanxi Province, according to local authorities

TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Chinese archaeologists have discovered a stone building complex dating back more than 1,500 years in the county of Jishan, northern China's Shanxi Province, according to local authorities.

The archaeologists found a fireplace and ceramic fragments in the building complex in the village of Foyukou, which is believed to be a military installation built in the Southern and Northern Dynasties (420-589).

"We have been investigating the village for years, and we will further explore its culture in the future," said Zhou Heng, an expert on the regional culture in the province.

Located in southern Shanxi, the county of Jishan was a battlefield in the Southern and Northern Dynasties.

Related Topics

Fireplace China

Recent Stories

New York OKs driving licenses for undocumented mig ..

44 seconds ago

Smoking may impair blood pressure autocorrect syst ..

50 seconds ago

President Hassan Rouhani says world 'praises' Iran ..

18 minutes ago

Anger in India as lychee-linked brain fever kills ..

18 minutes ago

Opposition terming budget anti-people without read ..

18 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Each Register 9 Truce Breaches in S ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.