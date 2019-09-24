15,000 military personnel to partake in National Day parade

The military parade for the upcoming National Day celebrations, which will take place in Beijing on Oct. 1, will involve around 15,000 military personnel, according to a group interview held by the office of the leading group for the military parade in Beijing Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The military parade for the upcoming National Day celebrations, which will take place in Beijing on Oct. 1, will involve around 15,000 military personnel, according to a group interview held by the office of the leading group for the military parade in Beijing Tuesday.

The scale of the parade will be the largest in recent years, said Cai Zhijun, deputy head of the office, during the group interview.

A total of 59 formations and a military band, including more than 160 aircraft and 580 pieces of equipment, will attend the parade, Cai said.