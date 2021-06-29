151,000 people in Russia hospitalised with Covid-19

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday that 151,000 people in Russia are currently in hospital with the coronavirus, as the country battles a third wave driven by the highly contagious Delta variant

"182,000 hospital beds are allocated, 151,000 patients are receiving treatment," Murashko said during a televised government meeting, adding that the "situation is tense, especially in large cities".