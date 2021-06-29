UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

151,000 People In Russia Hospitalised With Covid-19

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:29 PM

151,000 people in Russia hospitalised with Covid-19

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday that 151,000 people in Russia are currently in hospital with the coronavirus, as the country battles a third wave driven by the highly contagious Delta variant

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday that 151,000 people in Russia are currently in hospital with the coronavirus, as the country battles a third wave driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

"182,000 hospital beds are allocated, 151,000 patients are receiving treatment," Murashko said during a televised government meeting, adding that the "situation is tense, especially in large cities".

Related Topics

Russia Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler receives PhD holders

15 minutes ago

England v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scoreboard

17 seconds ago

Tour de Khunjerab Int'l Cycling Race postponed

20 seconds ago

Prague Police Hunting Man Who Shot Employment Offi ..

21 seconds ago

PTI to emerge triumphant in LG polls: Minister

23 seconds ago

MNAs belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhawa call on Prim ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.