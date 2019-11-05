UrduPoint.com
155 Countries And Region, 26 International Organizations Attend 2nd CIIE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:17 PM

155 countries and region, 26 international organizations attend 2nd CIIE

A total of 155 countries and regions as well as 26 international organizations are attending the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10

SHANHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :A total of 155 countries and regions as well as 26 international organizations are attending the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.

The exhibition area covers around 360,000 square meters. Sixty-four countries will host country exhibitions and 3,893 companies are attending the business exhibitions, Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said at the opening ceremony Tuesday.

