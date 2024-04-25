155 Killed In Tanzania As Heavy Rains Cause Floods, Landslides: PM
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) At least 155 people have died in Tanzania as torrential rains linked to El Nino caused flooding and landslides, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said Thursday.
He told parliament that about 200,000 people had been affected and that there had been significant damage in several parts of the country, with homes, infrastructure and crops destroyed.
El Nino often has devastating consequences in East Africa, a region already hit by repeated climate shocks.
In Kenya, 13 people have been killed in flash floods that hit the capital Nairobi this week, while 100,000 people have been displaced in Burundi by months of relentless rainfall.
"The heavy El Nino rains, accompanied by strong winds, floods, and landslides in various parts of the country, have caused significant damage," Majaliwa told parliament in Tanzania's capital Dodoma.
"These include loss of life, destruction of crops, homes, citizens' property, and infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and railways," he added.
"As a result... more than 51,000 households and 200,000 people were affected, with 155 fatalities; approximately 236 individuals were injured, and over 10,000 houses were affected to varying degrees."
Late last year more than 300 people died in torrential rains and floods in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia just as the region was trying to recover from its worst drought in four decades.
From October 1997 to January 1998, massive floods caused more than 6,000 deaths in five countries in the region.
Recent Stories
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
More Stories From World
-
Paris landmark Moulin Rouge's windmill sails collapse10 minutes ago
-
Ahead of feared Rafah invasion, Palestinians mourn bombardment dead10 minutes ago
-
Car giants vie for EV crown at Beijing's Auto China show11 minutes ago
-
Chinese defense minister to attend SCO meeting in Kazakhstan21 minutes ago
-
China-Bangladesh to hold joint military exercise in May31 minutes ago
-
Residents protest as Venice launches five-euro entry fee41 minutes ago
-
Portugal marks 50 years of democracy with far right on rise1 hour ago
-
Pakistan envoy visits TomatoWorld in Netherlands1 hour ago
-
Chinese defense minister to attend SCO meeting in Kazakhstan1 hour ago
-
China, Pakistan should engage in greater counter-terrorism cooperation to combat hostile forces: Khu ..1 hour ago
-
Scottish leader scraps coalition deal with Greens1 hour ago
-
Macron, in key speech, warns that Europe 'is mortal'1 hour ago