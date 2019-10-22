UrduPoint.com
157 Dead In Iraq Protests: New Official Toll

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 07:29 PM

The death toll from week-long anti-government protests that erupted in the Iraqi capital and other cities at the start of the month totalled 157, an official inquiry found on Tuesday

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The death toll from week-long anti-government protests that erupted in the Iraqi capital and other cities at the start of the month totalled 157, an official inquiry found on Tuesday.

Baghdad accounted for 111 of the dead, nearly all of whom were protesters, the inquiry found.

Around 70 percent of the deaths were caused by bullet wounds "to the head or chest", according to the findings, published as Iraq braces for fresh protests on Friday.

The official toll included 149 civilians and eight members of the security forces killed between October 1 and 6, during protests in Baghdad and across southern provinces.

Four security personnel were killed in Baghdad, where clashes initially centred around the iconic Tahrir Square after protesters rallied to demand jobs, services and an end to corruption.

Later unrest in the capital culminated in the Sadr City, which faced a bloody night of violence.

Authorities formed a high commission of inquiry to investigate,after initially only acknowledging security forces used excessive forcein just a few instances.

