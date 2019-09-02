UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

159 People Arrested In Hong Kong Over Weekend Violence

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:51 PM

159 people arrested in Hong Kong over weekend violence

The Hong Kong police had arrested 159 people for the massive violence in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) at the weekend, a police spokesman said on Monday

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Hong Kong police had arrested 159 people for the massive violence in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) at the weekend, a police spokesman said on Monday.

The arrested included 132 males and 27 females, aged between 13 to 58, Tse Chun-chung, chief superintendent of Police Public Relations Branch, told a press conference.

They were suspected of unlawful assemblies, possessions of offensive weapons, and assaulting and obstructing police, Tse said.

Another eight suspects had been arrested on Monday morning over charges of possession of offensive weapons and breaching an injunction order by court after radical protesters disrupted the operations in different MTR stations, Tse said.

The latest arrests brought the total number of arrests to 1,117 after widespread unrest ripped through Hong Kong and caused mayhem since early June, he said.

Among the arrests, 16 suspects who were charged with rioting on Saturday had appeared at the court on Monday afternoon.

Related Topics

Police Hong Kong June Court

Recent Stories

Polish President Defends Trump's Absence From WWII ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan takes no ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Wants Europeans to Fulfill Obligations Under ..

2 minutes ago

Gazprom Says Over 76% of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Co ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan govt expedites development initiatives ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Mind New Formats on Syria, Efficie ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.