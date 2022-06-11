UrduPoint.com

15th Meeting Of SCO Youth Council Held

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Secretary-General, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming greeted the participants of the 15th meeting of the Youth Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation held in a hybrid format in Tashkent

The sides exchanged opinions on the current state and prospects of intra-SCO cooperation aimed at expanding the youth movement.

They approved a plan of the SCO Youth Council's work for 2022-2023, according to a statement issued by SCO Secretariat here.

Now, that the Islamic Republic of Iran is about to become an SCO member state, the participants discussed an initiative to study the possibility of inviting Iran to take part in the Youth Council's activities together with the concerned Iranian agencies. The participants signed a Protocol after the meeting.

