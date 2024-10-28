15th Saudi relief plane departs for Lebanon with essential aid supplies

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The 15th relief plane of the Saudi air bridge, operated by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), left King Khalid International Airport for Lebanon on Monday, carrying food, shelter, and medical supplies.

The assistance is given at the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to aid the Lebanese people in the critical circumstances they are going through.

It reaffirms Saudi Arabia's longstanding support for the Lebanese people in times of crisis.