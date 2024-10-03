16 bodies recovered after boat capsizes in Nigeria; 150 passengers still missing

KANO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Authorities have reported the recovery of 16 bodies from among 150 missing passengers following a boat capsizing in the Niger state in north-central Nigeria.

Abdullahi Baba Arah, director general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, confirmed to Anadolu on Thursday that the dead include two women and 14 men.

Among the passengers were individuals from Kwara state, including the chief imam of Old Gbajiko village, who lost his life in the accident.

Baba indicated that search and rescue efforts are still in progress to find additional survivors, stating, “Sixteen corpses, including two females and 14 males, have been recovered.

”

He blamed the accident on factors such as overloading and nighttime navigation, emphasizing the continuation of rescue operations.

Ahmed Suleiman, the Niger state commissioner for humanitarian affairs and disaster management, reported that the boat was transporting nearly 300 passengers, predominantly women and children, from that Mundi community to Gbajibo for a celebration.

At least 150 individuals remain unaccounted for following the boat’s capsizing late Tuesday in the Mokwa region of Nigeria, according to officials. Rescue efforts are ongoing to locate more survivors.