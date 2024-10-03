Open Menu

16 Bodies Recovered After Boat Capsizes In Nigeria; 150 Passengers Still Missing

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

16 bodies recovered after boat capsizes in Nigeria; 150 passengers still missing

KANO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Authorities have reported the recovery of 16 bodies from among 150 missing passengers following a boat capsizing in the Niger state in north-central Nigeria.

Abdullahi Baba Arah, director general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, confirmed to Anadolu on Thursday that the dead include two women and 14 men.

Among the passengers were individuals from Kwara state, including the chief imam of Old Gbajiko village, who lost his life in the accident.

Baba indicated that search and rescue efforts are still in progress to find additional survivors, stating, “Sixteen corpses, including two females and 14 males, have been recovered.

He blamed the accident on factors such as overloading and nighttime navigation, emphasizing the continuation of rescue operations.

Ahmed Suleiman, the Niger state commissioner for humanitarian affairs and disaster management, reported that the boat was transporting nearly 300 passengers, predominantly women and children, from that Mundi community to Gbajibo for a celebration.

At least 150 individuals remain unaccounted for following the boat’s capsizing late Tuesday in the Mokwa region of Nigeria, according to officials. Rescue efforts are ongoing to locate more survivors.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Progress Niger Nigeria Women From

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

3 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

8 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

17 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

17 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

17 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

17 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

17 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

17 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

17 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

17 hours ago

More Stories From World