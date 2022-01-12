UrduPoint.com

16 Burnt To Death In South Africa Mini-bus Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 03:30 PM

16 burnt to death in South Africa mini-bus crash

Sixteen people were burnt to death on Tuesday when a minibus taxi and an SUV collided on a highway in South Africa's northeastern Limpopo province, a local official said

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Sixteen people were burnt to death on Tuesday when a minibus taxi and an SUV collided on a highway in South Africa's northeastern Limpopo province, a local official said.

The SUV driver lost control after a tyre burst and collided head-on with a 22-seater Mercedes-Benz bus, provincial transport ministry spokesman Mike Maringa told AFP on Wednesday.

"The bus burst into flames and 16 occupants trapped inside were burnt alive," he said.

The SUV driver was killed on impact, he said. Eight other people survived with injuries.

Privately-owned minibus taxis are widely used by the commuting public in South Africa.

Despite having one of the most developed highway networks on the continent, South Africa has one of the world's worst records for road safety -- a phenomenon usually blamed on poor driving.

Nearly 1,500 people were killed on the roads during the Christmas holidays, according to government.

Related Topics

World Poor Christmas Holidays Driver Road Maringa South Africa Government

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat opens up about her new year's priori ..

Mehwish Hayat opens up about her new year's priorities

14 minutes ago
 91st birth anniversary of revolutionary poet 'Ahma ..

91st birth anniversary of revolutionary poet 'Ahmad Faraz' observed

2 minutes ago
 Leo Tolstoy's Great-Grandson Sergei Dies in US Age ..

Leo Tolstoy's Great-Grandson Sergei Dies in US Aged 99 - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Mali travellers stranded as West African sanctions ..

Mali travellers stranded as West African sanctions bite

2 minutes ago
 UN Suspends Tours to Truce Village Between Koreas ..

UN Suspends Tours to Truce Village Between Koreas Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

5 minutes ago
 China's cargo flight sector recovers to near-2019 ..

China's cargo flight sector recovers to near-2019 level

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.