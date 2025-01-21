Open Menu

16 Dead, 5 Missing In Indonesia Landslide: Police

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 12:50 PM

16 dead, 5 missing in Indonesia landslide: police

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) At least 16 people have been killed and five more are missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Indonesia's Central Java province, a local police official said Tuesday.

"Sixteen people were confirmed dead. For injured victims, 10 have been referred to hospitals and the nearest community health centre," Doni Prakoso, police chief in Central Java's Pekalongan city, told local broadcaster Metro tv.

He said the landslide hit the area on Monday and rescue workers were trying to find at least five still missing.

"The rainfall in Pekalongan was quite high, and the worst affected area...is in a hilly or mountainous area," Doni said.

Television footage showed volunteers retrieving a body from the landslide on a makeshift stretcher, with thick mud covering the roads.

Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season, typically between November and April, but some disasters caused by adverse weather have taken place outside that season in recent years.

