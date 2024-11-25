16 Dead, Seven Missing In Indonesia Flood: Disaster Agency
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Flash floods and a landslide swept four districts of Indonesia's Sumatra island over the weekend, killing at least 16 people, the national disaster agency said.
"In total, 16 people died and seven more people are missing," the spokesman of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency or BNPB, Abdul Muhari, said in a statement Monday.
Karo district suffered from the most casualties with five people found dead and five more still missing after floods hit a resort area on Saturday.
Muhari said Karo and Deli Serdang have been affected by flash floods and landslides multiple times this year alone.
