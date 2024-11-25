Open Menu

16 Dead, Seven Missing In Indonesia Flood: Disaster Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM

16 dead, seven missing in Indonesia flood: disaster agency

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Flash floods and a landslide swept four districts of Indonesia's Sumatra island over the weekend, killing at least 16 people, the national disaster agency said.

"In total, 16 people died and seven more people are missing," the spokesman of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency or BNPB, Abdul Muhari, said in a statement Monday.

Karo district suffered from the most casualties with five people found dead and five more still missing after floods hit a resort area on Saturday.

Muhari said Karo and Deli Serdang have been affected by flash floods and landslides multiple times this year alone.

Related Topics

Dead Died Indonesia From

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s relea ..

Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail

35 minutes ago
 Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans co ..

Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned

48 minutes ago
 Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

3 hours ago
 The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

4 hours ago
 DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

4 hours ago
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

6 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World