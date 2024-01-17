Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) At least 16 people were injured in a Russian rocket strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday evening, the regional governor said.

In a post on social media, Governor Oleg Synegubov said Russian strikes hit residential buildings in the city centre, injuring at least 16, with two people in a serious condition.

He added that according to preliminary information, the city was hit by two S-300 missiles.

Kharkiv, just 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the border with Russia in Ukraine's northeast, has come under frequent bombardment since Russia invaded in February 2022.

After the strikes, the city's mayor said that some residential buildings were destroyed and that there was no military targets in the area.

There was no comment from Moscow on the strikes.

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities urged around 3,000 residents in more than two dozen villages near the frontline in the wider Kharkiv region to evacuate, citing escalating Russian attacks in the area.

Russian forces captured swathes of the Kharkiv region shortly after invading Ukraine in February 2022, and have kept up efforts to wrest the region despite losing ground there.