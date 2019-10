Sixteen people died and two were seriously injured in an attack on a Mosque in Burkina Faso's volatile north, security sources said Saturday

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Sixteen people died and two were seriously injured in an attack on a Mosque in Burkina Faso 's volatile north, security sources said Saturday.

"Armed men attacked the Grand Mosque in Salmossi between 7 and 8 pm (Friday), killing at least 16 people," a source told AFP, adding that 13 died on the spot and three succumbed to their injuries later.