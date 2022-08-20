UrduPoint.com

16 Killed In Traffic Accident In SE Turkiye

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Sixteen people were killed and 21 others injured in a traffic accident on a highway in Turkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province on Saturday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Sixteen people were killed and 21 others injured in a traffic accident on a highway in Turkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province on Saturday.

The accident on the Gaziantep-Nizip Highway involved a passenger vehicle, a bus, an ambulance and the rescue teams.

Gaziantep Governor Davut Gul said on his Twitter account that a passenger vehicle had an accident first, then a bus overturned 200 meters behind the accident and hit the rescue teams.

The casualties included two journalists, four health care workers and three firefighters, the governor said.

A large number of policemen and medical staff were dispatched to the site.

The section of the highway towards the Nizip direction was closed to transportation.

