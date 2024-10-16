16 more Palestinian students leave Cairo for Islamabad

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The third batch of 16 Palestinian students from Gaza left Cairo for Islamabad on Wednesday to complete their studies in the country.

They will complete studies in medical institutes of Pakistan under the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and immense efforts of Global Relief Trust, Doctors of Rahman and Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan embassy in Egypt, Cairo.

The first batch of the Palestinian students arrived at Lahore on Monday while in total, some 190 students will be arriving in Pakistan for medical education.

In July, the Government of Pakistan had announced to allow medical students from Gaza to complete their medical education in Pakistan on humanitarian grounds.

The decision was made to enable Gaza students to continue the final years of their medical education in the fields of cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, pediatrics and surgery to address critical needs in Gaza’s health care system.