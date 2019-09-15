UrduPoint.com
16 Of 19 Arrested In Relation To Heathrow Protest Released On Bail - Police

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 05:30 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Of the 19 people arrested in connection with the climate protest at Heathrow Airport in London, 16 have been released on bail, the Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement.

"As of 1230hrs on Saturday, 14 September, 19 people have been arrested in relation to protest activity taking place in the vicinity of Heathrow Airport: ... Sixteen people have all since been released on police bail to return to a London police station in October," the police statement said.

According to the Saturday release, all of the people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance.

A co-founder of the Extinction Rebellion group, Roger Hallam, was reportedly among those arrested. He was detained while trying to fly a drone during the Saturday environmental protest near Heathrow Airport, British media reported on Saturday.

Environmental activists - members of the Extinction Rebellion and the Heathrow Pause groups, have been trying to use drones to interrupt flights, in protest against the expansion of Heathrow Airport, particularly the construction of a third runway.

