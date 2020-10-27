UrduPoint.com
16 Pct Of U.S. Oil Production In Gulf Of Mexico Shut Due To Tropical Storm Zeta

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:25 PM

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Sixteen percent of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been forced to shut due to approaching tropical storm Zeta, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

According to operator reports, 16 percent of the current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut as the U.S.

oil companies have evacuated their personnel from 10 of 543 manned production platforms.

Tropical storm Zeta intensified into a category 1 hurricane in the Caribbean as it approaches the coast of the southeast Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

Between Tuesday night and Thursday, heavy rainfall is expected from portions of the central Gulf Coast into the southern Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic States near and in advance of Zeta, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported.

