16 pct of U.S. oil production in Gulf of Mexico shut due to tropical storm Zeta

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Sixteen percent of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been forced to shut due to approaching tropical storm Zeta, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

Tropical storm Zeta intensified into a category 1 hurricane in the Caribbean as it approaches the coast of the southeast Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

Between Tuesday night and Thursday, heavy rainfall is expected from portions of the central Gulf Coast into the southern Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic States near and in advance of Zeta, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported.