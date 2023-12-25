Open Menu

16 People Killed In An Attack In Nigeria: Army

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2023 | 08:10 AM

16 people killed in an attack in Nigeria: army

Jos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Sixteen people have been killed in an attack in northcentral Nigeria, where clashes between herders and farmers are common, the army said Sunday.

The attack occurred around midnight Saturday in the village of Mushu in the Plateau State, Captain Oya James told AFP.

"We were sleeping when suddenly loud shots rang out," said Markus Amorudu, a resident of the village.

"We were scared because we weren't expecting an attack. People hid, but the assailants captured many of us, some were killed, others wounded," he told AFP.

The region is on the dividing line between Nigeria's mostly Muslim north and mainly Christian south and has for years struggled with ethnic and religious tensions.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the latest attack and who was responsible.

Security personnel were deployed to prevent any more clashes in the area, where tit-for-tat killings between herders, who are most often Muslim, and farmers, who are generally Christian, often spiral into village raids by heavily armed gangs.

State Governor Caleb Mutfwang condemned the latest attack as "barbaric, brutal and uncalled for" and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, his spokesman, Gyang Bere, told reporters.

"Proactive measures will be taken by government to curb the ongoing attacks on innocent citizens," Bere quoted the governor as saying.

Related Topics

Attack Army Governor Nigeria Sunday Muslim Christian Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

23 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

1 day ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

1 day ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

1 day ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

1 day ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

1 day ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

1 day ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

1 day ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World