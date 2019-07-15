UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 Russian Nationals Denied Entry To South Korea Over Naming False Visit Purpose - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 07:00 AM

16 Russian Nationals Denied Entry to South Korea Over Naming False Visit Purpose - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The South Korean border control officers at Seoul Incheon Airport denied entry to 16 Russian nationals at once over suspecting their visit to be not for tourism purposes but for illegal work, the representative of the Russian Embassy in South Korea told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the embassy said on Twitter that 16 Russian nationals were denied entry to South Korea after they failed to prove to border control officers that their visit was for tourism purposes.

"Every day, one to two people [from Russia] are denied entry to [South Korea]. But a group of 16 people at once - it's a rare thing, and every time it triggers a resonance on social media," the embassy said.

According to the embassy representative, the South Korean border control officers suspected the 16 Russian nationals of a visit for illegal work purposes because "they failed to name a single South Korean landmark site, their return plane tickets were reserved but not paid for, and they intended to live not in hotels but at friends' places or in hostels in the hinterland.

"

He has added that the embassy follows the situation and provides appropriate repatriation assistance to these people, who at the moment are held in the designated compartment for inadmissible passengers and are expected to return home by Tuesday.

In 2013, Russia and South Korea have established a visa-free regime for short-term visits with a maximum allowed stay of 60 days.

Related Topics

Russia Social Media Twitter Visit Incheon Seoul South Korea North Korea SITE Border Airport

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French embassy&#039;s r ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

9 hours ago

Abdul Al Nuaimi, Noura Al Kaabi launch &quot;Cultu ..

9 hours ago

DSCD conducts survey on Sharjah Police performance

9 hours ago

New UAE space law in final publishing stage: Moham ..

9 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi clinch world endurance crown in Pol ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.