16.9 Mln USD Worth Of Meth Seized In Australia's Queensland

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 01:00 PM

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A man has been charged after more than 27 million Australian Dollars (about 16.9 million U.S. dollars) worth of prohibited drugs were seized in Australia's state of Queensland.

Queensland Police said in a statement on Thursday that search warrants were executed earlier this week at two properties in Bundall and Surfers Paradise, two suburbs in the City of Gold Coast.

Police seized approximately 27.17 kilograms of methylamphetamine and around 20,000 Australian dollars (about 12,550 U.S. dollars) in cash.

During the search, a 30-year-old man was also taken into custody. He was charged with six offenses, including possessing dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of an offense.

Police confirmed that after appearing before the court on Wednesday. The offender was remanded in custody until Nov. 8.

