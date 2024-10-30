Open Menu

16th Saudi Relief Plane Arrives In Beirut

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM

16th Saudi relief plane arrives in Beirut

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The 16th relief plane operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) landed on Wednesday at Rafic Hariri International Airport, in Lebanon, carrying vital humanitarian supplies such as food, shelter, and medical aid.

This assistance is in keeping with Saudi Arabia's significant humanitarian contributions and commitment to its values and principles.

Through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, the Kingdom stands in solidarity with countries and people in times of crises.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Lebanon Allied Rental Modarba Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

16 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

16 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

16 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

16 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

16 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

16 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

16 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

16 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

16 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

16 hours ago

More Stories From World