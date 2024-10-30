16th Saudi relief plane arrives in Beirut

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The 16th relief plane operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) landed on Wednesday at Rafic Hariri International Airport, in Lebanon, carrying vital humanitarian supplies such as food, shelter, and medical aid.

This assistance is in keeping with Saudi Arabia's significant humanitarian contributions and commitment to its values and principles.

Through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, the Kingdom stands in solidarity with countries and people in times of crises.