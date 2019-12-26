UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Civilians Killed In 3rd Attack On Yemen Market: UN

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:05 PM

17 civilians killed in 3rd attack on Yemen market: UN

Seventeen civilians were killed in an attack in a market in Yemen's northern Saada governorate, the United Nations said, the third deadly assault on the same location in just over a month

Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Seventeen civilians were killed in an attack in a market in Yemen's northern Saada governorate, the United Nations said, the third deadly assault on the same location in just over a month.

The attacks come despite relative calm in Yemen, where large-scale combat between government troops and Huthi rebels has largely subsided.

The UN said 12 Ethiopian migrants were among the 17 civilians killed in the incident on Tuesday at the Al-Raqw market in Saada governorate, a Huthi rebel stronghold.

At least 12 people were wounded, it said, without saying who was responsible or what weaponry was used.

The Saudi-led coalition acknowledged on Thursday it had carried out an operation in Monabbih, a Saada district where the market is located.

The Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT) -- which the coalition established but says operates independently -- will investigate "the possibility of collateral damage", coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement.

The coalition did not provide further details.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Yemen Same Market Government

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan to Sign Contract With Rosatom for Nucle ..

1 minute ago

SWD organizes Mammography camp at Tando Alam

1 minute ago

RPO Abottabad visits DRC, reviews performance

1 minute ago

Dagger Prison Three-day Sports Gala begins in Dagg ..

1 minute ago

Five reasons the COP25 climate talks failed

11 minutes ago

Qasim Suri inaugurates NADRA Center of Satellite T ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.