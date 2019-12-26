17 civilians killed in 3rd attack on Yemen market: UN

Seventeen civilians were killed in an attack in a market in Yemen's northern Saada governorate, the United Nations said, the third deadly assault on the same location in just over a month

Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Seventeen civilians were killed in an attack in a market in Yemen 's northern Saada governorate, the United Nations said, the third deadly assault on the same location in just over a month.

The attacks come despite relative calm in Yemen, where large-scale combat between government troops and Huthi rebels has largely subsided.

The UN said 12 Ethiopian migrants were among the 17 civilians killed in the incident on Tuesday at the Al-Raqw market in Saada governorate, a Huthi rebel stronghold.

At least 12 people were wounded, it said, without saying who was responsible or what weaponry was used.

The Saudi-led coalition acknowledged on Thursday it had carried out an operation in Monabbih, a Saada district where the market is located.

The Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT) -- which the coalition established but says operates independently -- will investigate "the possibility of collateral damage", coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement.

The coalition did not provide further details.