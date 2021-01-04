UrduPoint.com
17 COVID-19 Patients Newly Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 01:08 PM

Seventeen COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Sunday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Monday

There were 411 confirmed cases still being treated, including 10 in severe conditions, the report showed.

As of Sunday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 87,150 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 82,105 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,634 died of the disease.

