17 injured as car drives into crowd in Polish city of Szczecin

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A car ploughed into crowds crossing a street in the Polish city of Szczecin on Friday injuring 17 people, including three minors, officials said, adding that it was not a terrorist act.

"We have an incident here with currently 17 people injured, including three minors and two in critical condition," provincial governor Adam Rudawski told reporters.

"The person who caused the accident has been detained," he said, without providing details of the suspect.

Police spokesman Pawel Pankau said the driver was a 33-year-old Polish citizen, adding: "This was not a terrorist act."

According to preliminary findings, the speeding car drove into the crowd of pedestrians in downtown Szczecin, northwestern Poland, before crashing into three other vehicles.