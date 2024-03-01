17 Injured As Car Drives Into Crowd In Polish City Of Szczecin
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 09:41 PM
A car ploughed into crowds crossing a street in the Polish city of Szczecin on Friday injuring 17 people, including three minors, officials said, adding that it was not a terrorist act
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A car ploughed into crowds crossing a street in the Polish city of Szczecin on Friday injuring 17 people, including three minors, officials said, adding that it was not a terrorist act.
"We have an incident here with currently 17 people injured, including three minors and two in critical condition," provincial governor Adam Rudawski told reporters.
"The person who caused the accident has been detained," he said, without providing details of the suspect.
Police spokesman Pawel Pankau said the driver was a 33-year-old Polish citizen, adding: "This was not a terrorist act."
According to preliminary findings, the speeding car drove into the crowd of pedestrians in downtown Szczecin, northwestern Poland, before crashing into three other vehicles.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's embassy in UAE launch book on Pakistan's nuclear deterrence
WASA issues SOPs to facilitate its consumers during Ramadan
"Clean and Green Punjab" initiative launched
Huawei unveils comprehensive suite of intelligent solutions at MWC 2024
'Shocked' EU demands probe into Gaza aid convoy deaths
Farmers advised to sow summer vegetables till end of March
NBF, PAL forge strategic alliance for book distribution
Eating dry fruits good for health: Experts
Eurozone inflation dips further in February
IGP reshuffles 5 DSPs in Hyderabad
Murder convict sentenced to death
Ayaz pledges to conduct affairs of NA in accordance to constitution
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan's embassy in UAE launch book on Pakistan's nuclear deterrence5 minutes ago
-
'Shocked' EU demands probe into Gaza aid convoy deaths5 minutes ago
-
Four soldiers dead, 9 hurt in explosives attack on military patrol: president11 minutes ago
-
Tenth child reportedly ‘starves to death’ in Gaza as famine fears grow11 minutes ago
-
Ukraine pact with Netherlands unlocks $2 bn in aid4 minutes ago
-
Eight injured in India cafe blast: state official4 minutes ago
-
China strongly condemns Israeli atrocities in Palestine1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's pearls, precious stones see 47% increase in China's Market in 20231 hour ago
-
Iranians split on whether to vote or not in elections1 hour ago
-
Kenya, Haiti sign 'reciprocal' accord on police deployment2 hours ago
-
Kenya, Haiti sign 'reciprocal' accord on police deployment2 hours ago
-
Chad opposition HQ being demolished after leader killed: AFP2 hours ago