17 Injured In Russian Strikes On Ukraine's Kharkiv: Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) At least 17 people were wounded in Russian strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday evening, the regional governor said.

Governor Oleg Synegubov said that the strikes hit residential buildings in the city centre, injuring at least 17.

"Two women are in a serious condition," he added in a post on Telegram.

Synegubov said that according to preliminary information, the city was hit by two S-300 missiles.

Kharkiv, just 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the border with Russia in Ukraine's northeast, has come under frequent bombardment since Moscow decided to invade in February 2022.

After the strikes, the city's mayor said that some residential buildings were destroyed and that there were no military targets in the area.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

