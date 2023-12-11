Open Menu

17 'lightly Injured' After Train Crash In Italy

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Two trains crashed into each other at low speed in northern Italy late Sunday, injuring at least 17 people, none seriously, firefighters and the train operator said.

The accident between a high-speed train and a regional train occurred on the line between Bologna and Rimini, the fire service announced on social media, saying at least 17 people were injured.

But a spokesman for national train operator Trenitalia told AFP there were only "minor injuries", saying most were bruised.

"It was a collision at very low speed," he said, adding that an investigation was underway.

Photos published by firefighters showed the two trains had crashed head on, but the front of the regional train was still intact.

